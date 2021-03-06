Rangers fans break lockdown to gather in big numbers at Ibrox

Share and Enjoy !

Thousands of Rangers fans have broken lockdown to gather outside Ibrox ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Steven Gerrard got a great reception from Rangers fans as his side look to go an incredible 21 points clear of rivals Celtic.

Steven Gerrard has led Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 27 wins and four draws from their 31 matches so far. They now only need four more points from their last seven games to secure the title. Ahead of the upcoming title party, the Rangers fans set off flares which led to the front of the stadium being covered in blue smoke.

Rangers fans as Steven Gerrard arriving at Ibrox today, what a reception the manager received! 👏 pic.twitter.com/1151gA3N6c — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) March 6, 2021

While Rangers can’t win the title today, if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United on Sunday, then the title will be heading to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s men could still win the title with a draw on Saturday if Celtic lose the following day.

However, if Celtic beat Dundee United on Sunday, then Rangers would have the chance to win their first title since 2011 in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead.

Earlier this week, Gerrard was asked about Rangers’ chances of winning the title this weekend.

The former Liverpool midfielder doesn’t care when or how his side wins the title.

“Fans are entitled to think what they want. People will want it to happen for their own satisfaction,” Gerrard said.

“For me it’s about becoming champions as quick as we can in any way we can do that.

“The important thing as a group is to just keeping winning football matches and it will happen when it happens.

“I totally respect that some fans might want to win it this way or that way – but I don’t think anyone will complain when we get this over the line.

“The important thing is to get that trophy back, get 55, knock all the 54s off the walls – that’s the main thing for me, adding to the wonderful history of this club.

“If it happens on Sunday in April or May, I don’t care so long as it happens.”

