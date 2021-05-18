“Once a red, always a red.”

Manchester United are set for a number of changes at youth team level with Spanish midfielder Arnau Puigmal the latest player leaving the club.

Puigmal confirmed his exit with a social media post on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old leaves the club on a free transfer after deciding to look elsewhere for his chance at regular football at senior level.

The midfielder enjoyed another solid season with the Under-23 side, but leaves Old Trafford having never managed to make a first-team appearance.

The Spanish youngster did travel with the squad for a Europa League tie against Astana earlier this season but was an unused substitute.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Puigmal is likely to join a Spanish second-division side.

Arnau Puigmal social media statement.

The highly-rated versatile midfielder broke the news on social media with a statement.

“Four years ago I decided to leave everything behind and sign for Manchester United,” Puigmal wrote.

“I took that plane to follow my dream of becoming a professional football player. And I would definitely go through it all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnau Puigmal Martínez (@arnaupuigmal8)



“I’ve experienced many things that will be part of me forever. I’ve been lucky to share the changing room with one of the best teams, personally and professionally, I’ve ever played with. I will take great friends with me forever.

“Now I feel it’s time to put an end to this amazing phase of my life. But first, I just wanted to thank every person in this club that has helped me from day one. I feel blessed that our paths crossed, and you will always be in my heart.

“Once a red, always a red.”

Puigmal is not the only youth player leaving the club this summer with the likes of Mark Helm, Max Taylor, Connor Stanley already announcing they will look elsewhere for first-team football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arnau Puigmal, Manchester United