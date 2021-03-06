Premier League clubs who have lost the most from VAR decisions

Share and Enjoy !

Liverpool would only be one point adrift of the top four without VAR.

We have had almost two seasons of VAR in the Premier League and the table would look very different without it this term.

There have been many VAR controversies – particularly in the last few weeks – that have alienated both the players and managers alike.

VAR was busy on Thursday night with Fulham having a goal controversially disallowed against Tottenham Hotspur for Mario Lemina’s handball.

The decision was covered by the ‘any handball – even accidental – leading directly to a goal’ rule.

Later on that evening during Liverpool vs Chelsea, we saw VAR chalk off another goal as Timo Werner’s outstretched arm was judged to be offside in the build-up.

In the second half, VAR also failed to award Liverpool a penalty for a handball by N’Golo Kante.

GiveMeSport have published a list of what the Premier League table would look like without VAR and there are some interesting changes to be noted.

There is no change at the top with Manchester City still running away with the league – 14 points clear of rivals Manchester United – ahead of Sunday’s derby.

Liverpool would only be one point adrift of the top four, as both Chelsea and Leicester City have dropped points.

The biggest losers without VAR would be West Ham United so don’t expect David Moyes to come out and start criticising the technology – at least he shouldn’t be – if a decision goes against the Hammers.

Brighton would be the biggest winners without VAR. They would be four points better off and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

You can see the table in full below.

Premier League Table without VAR.

1. Manchester City 65 (0 points difference)

2. Manchester United 51 (0)

3. Chelsea 46 (-1)

4. Leicester 46 (-4)

5. Liverpool 45 (+2)

6. Tottenham 43 (+1)

7. Everton 43 (-3)

8. Aston Villa 41 (+2)

9. West Ham 39 (-6)

10. Arsenal 38 (+1)

11. Leeds United 36 (+1)

12. Wolves 35 (+1)

13. Crystal Palace 33 (-1)

14. Brighton 30 (+4)

15. Southampton 30 (0)

16. Newcastle 26 (0)

17. Burnley 25 (-4)

18. Fulham 22 (-1)

19. West Brom 17 (0)

20. Sheffield United 12 (0)

