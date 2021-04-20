Premier League Rule L9 states that clubs can only play in agreed competitions.

There is a potential Premier League rule that could prevent the European Super League breakaway. Premier League Rule L9 states that clubs can only play in pre-determined competitions, of which the European Super League is not one.

The ‘big six’ English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Spanish clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Italian clubs AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan by forming the European Super League.

The breakaway tournament has been met with widespread anger from many within football. While the FA and UEFA have both released statements condemning the planned breakaway league.

Premier League Rule L9.

Premier League rule L9 means clubs who have signed up to the European Super League may have to quit England’s top flight if they are to go ahead with the proposals.

Premier League Rule L9 is designed to prevent tournaments like the European Super League, as clubs can only play in agreed competitions throughout the season.

Rule L9 states that:

“Except with the prior written approval of the board, during the season a club shall not enter or play its senior men’s first team in any competition other than

L.9.1 – The UEFA Champions League

L.9.2 – The UEFA Europa League

L.9.3 – The FA Cup

L.9.4 – The FA Community Shield

L.9.5 – The Football League Cup or

L.9.6 – Competitions sanctioned by the County Association of which it is a member.”

Rule L9 may potentially give the other 14 Premier League clubs the strongest chance to prevent the breakaway league.

Those 14 clubs met on Tuesday and agreed to “unanimously and vigorously reject” the European Super League plans.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 UEFA is preparing a counter-attack on the Super League. UEFA is working with an English investment fund over a €6 billion financial package to overhaul the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/XCiZWuppfM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

Uefa.

Uefa have kept the door open for the 12 clubs to change their stance. The association’s president Aleksander Ceferin made a plea to English clubs, insisting it wasn’t too late to withdraw from the breakaway league.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you have made a huge mistake,” Ceferin said at the Uefa Congress on Tuesday.

“Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance of England’s football culture. But actually, it doesn’t matter.

“What matters is that there is still time to change your mind. Everyone makes mistakes in life. English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake. They deserve respect.”

