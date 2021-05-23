Premier League: How the European places will be decided on the final day

Here are the European permutations ahead of the final day of the Premier League season.

The European places will be decided in the Premier League in the final round of fixtures on Sunday. Places in next season’s Champions League, Europa League and the new Europa Conference League will all be decided.

Here are the permutations for the final day of the Premier League season.

What Premier League teams will qualify for next season’s Champions League?

The top four Premier League teams qualify directly for the following season’s Champions League group stage.

Manchester City and Manchester United have already guaranteed their spot in Europe’s premier competition, leaving two more places available.

Three teams are vying for those final two spots – Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City.

Here are the Premier League standings going into the final day.

3. Chelsea P37 GD+23 Pts 67: Aston Villa (A).

4. Liverpool P37 GD+24 Pts 66: Crystal Palace (H).

5. Leicester P37 GD+20 Pts 66: Tottenham Hotspur (H).

Which teams will qualify for the Champions League?

Chelsea need to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park to secure third place, or simply better the results of one of Liverpool or Leicester City to guarantee a top-four spot.

Liverpool are level on points with Leicester but have a four-goal head start. So, if Jurgen Klopp’s side win, the Foxes would have to better the Reds’ winning margin by four goals or more to have any chance.

Both sides have currently scored 66 goals. So, if it did come down to goals scored, (for example, Leicester winning by five and Liverpool by one) then Leicester would more than likely have scored more, so would go through.

As that scenario is highly unlikely, any Liverpool win should see them qualify for the Champions League once again.

If Chelsea were to finish outside the top four, but win the Champions League, they would also get a place in next season’s Champions League group stage and the Premier League would have five teams in the competition.

The #PL table heading into the final day of the season pic.twitter.com/oHSjC4Glno — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2021

Which Premier League teams will qualify for next season’s Europa League?

Whichever one of Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City finishes outside the top four, they will get England’s first Europa League spot.

Then, because the FA Cup was won by Leicester City, sixth place will now secure qualification to Europe’s second-biggest club competition.

West Ham United’s come from behind victory away to West Brom on Wednesday night guaranteed them a place in the top six and therefore, Europa League qualification.

So, this means that England’s two spots in the Europa League will be West Ham and one of Chelsea, Liverpool or Leicester City.

Which Premier League teams will qualify for next season’s Uefa Europa Conference League?

Uefa have introduced a third-tier competition starting next season called the Europa Conference League.

The club finishing seventh in the Premier League will enter at the play-off round and this is another place that is going down to the final day.

Ahead of the final day, here are the standings for the teams in contention for the Uefa Europa Conference League?

7. Tottenham P37 GD+21 Pts 59: Leicester (A).

8. Everton P37 GD+4 Pts 59: Manchester City (A).

9. Arsenal P37 GD+14 Pts 58: Brighton (H).

Tottenham have the chance to qualify for Europe in their own hands, but they face a very tricky looking tie away to Leicester City, who are, of course, going for a Champions League spot.

Everton could capitalise on a Tottenham slip-up, as they just need to better their result on Sunday. However, they play away to champions Manchester City.

This could leave the door open to Arsenal, who face the easiest looking fixture on paper, as they host 16th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

If Mikel Arteta’s side win and Tottenham and Everton fail to do so, then the Gunners will snatch seventh place and a spot in the inaugural Europa Conference League, where they will be England’s only representative.

Whether they want the distraction of a European competition, where the winners get a spot in the following season’s Europa League, is another matter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, Europa Conference League, europa league, Premier League