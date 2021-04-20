Petr Cech pleads with Chelsea fans outside Stamford Bridge amid protests

“Let the people in. Let the bus go in. Give people time.”

Petr Cech was forced to asked Chelsea fans to let the team bus into Stamford Bridge amid protests against the club joining the European Super League. After the protest, Chelsea are reportedly set to pull out of the breakaway league with Manchester City also preparing to withdraw.

Petr Cech.

Cech was forced to intervene as tensions threatened to boil over during protests before Chelsea’s Premier League tie at home to Brighton on Tuesday evening.

Thousands of Chelsea fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge on Tuesday afternoon to voice their opposition to the Blues joining the breakaway league.

Petr Cech has come outside Stamford Bridge to speak to the many angry fans "I know! Give everybody time!" [@willreyner] pic.twitter.com/W4wUj582yn — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 20, 2021

“Let people sort this out, but this is not the thing,” Cech is heard saying in the video.

“Let the people in. Let the bus go in. Give people time.”

Chelsea players were stuck in their hotels for a short period of time due to the protests.

According to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson, Brighton couldn’t arrive at the stadium for a period of time either.

Chelsea fans are attempting a sit down protest outside of Stamford Bridge to make their opinions known on the 'European Super League' ahead of their game against Brighton tonight pic.twitter.com/dkTy2BVyNY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust.

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust released a statement on Monday condemning their club over their involvement in the European Super League.

“They say expect the unexpected, but on Sunday night the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust, our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal,” the statement read.

“Chelsea Football Club, along with eleven of the top European sides have announced their intention to establish a ‘Super League’.

“This is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been made with no consideration for the loyal supporters, our history, our future or the future of football in this country.”

The Chelsea fans who were protesting the 'European Super League' have moved away from Stamford Bridge following Petr Cech pleading with fans pic.twitter.com/5ujty341VU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 4 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.Shamrock Rovers star Joey O’Brien discussed life in English football, dealing with injuries and the importance of faith.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Chelsea, petr cech