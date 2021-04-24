James Milner has now overtaken Peter Crouch for the most substitute appearances in Premier League history (159).

Peter Crouch has sent his congratulations to James Milner for breaking his record for the most substitute appearances in Premier League history.

Crouch enjoyed spells with Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and Burnley in a Premier League career that spanned almost 20 years.

The former England striker had held the record for the most number of substitute appearances with 158 since retiring from football. His last substitute appearance was for Burnley.

However, he was overtaken by Liverpool midfielder Milner who came off the bench during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday.

Milner started his career at Leeds United and in December 2002, at 16 years and 356 days, he became the youngest player to score in the Premier League, with a goal in a 2–1 win against Sunderland. His record was subsequently broken by James Vaughan of Everton in 2005.

He then joined Newcastle United before spells at Aston Villa and Manchester City.

With 159 substitute appearances, he now has the most games off the bench by any player in Premier League history.

Next on the list is Jermain Defoe with 149 substitute appearances followed by former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi who came off the bench 142 times during his Premier League career.

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle.

Despite nine shots on target during the game, Liverpool could only manage one goal at home to Newcastle and it came back to haunt them.

Newcastle thought they had rescued a point after Callum Wilson had put the ball into the net in stoppage time before his goal was controversially ruled out for handball by VAR.

However, in the sixth minute of added time, super-sub Joe Willock popped up in the box and his deflected shot found the back of the net.

This time, VAR didn’t intervene as Steve Bruce’s men earned a vital point away from home.

