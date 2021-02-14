Pep Guardiola says Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race

Share and Enjoy !

“Of course they can do it.”

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Liverpool are not out of the title race despite being 13 points behind Manchester City, with a game more played.

However, the Man City manager insists that Jurgen Klopp’s side can still win the league.

Guardiola on the Premier League title race.

Guardiola was speaking after his side’s 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a result which put Man City seven points clear of Leicester City in second place.

They are also eight points clear of Manchester rivals United back in third spot.

“From what I saw from the way they played against Leicester, we would have to lose games, but of course they can do it,” Guardiola said.

“It is the same Liverpool that I met in the last years. In the boxes, they are not as clinical as before but the quality of their play is still there.”

Pep Guardiola on injuries.

Rodri opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Spurs, with PFA Player of the Year contender İlkay Gündoğan adding a brace to seal the victory.

Liverpool have had several injuries this season, but Man City are also missing key players and were without Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero once again on Saturday.

“We don’t have players who can win the game by himself – we don’t have a Messi, a Cristiano, Mbappe or Neymar,” Guardiola explained. “We have to do it as a team.”

Gundogan is enjoying his best spell of form since he joined City, appearing in a more attacking role in De Bruyne’s absence.

“I am more than delighted with his performance,” Guardiola continued.

“He won the player of the month last month and if he keeps playing this way he is going to win it again.”

Guardiola on City’s penalty-takers.

Guardiola also admitted that Rodri’s penalty wasn’t very convincing and raised the possibility that goalkeeper Ederson may be next in line.

“If he is able to make this assist from 60, 70 yards, I think, ‘OK, from 12 yards it is easier’,” the 50-year-old stated.

“For the quality of the shot, Ederson is the best – but penalties are completely different.

“I am so delighted for Rodri, for having the courage to take it, but the taking was not good. I have to reflect.

“We don’t have a real specialist to take a penalty, that is the reality.”

