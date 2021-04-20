“It is not a sport if success is already guaranteed.”

Pep Guardiola has spoken about the formation of the new European Super League, saying “it is not sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose”.

Guardiola was told earlier on Sunday by Manchester City about the plans to release a statement but insisted he only knew the details included in that statement.

Guardiola speaks about the European Super League.

“A few hours before the statement was released, I think like my other colleagues. They told me they are going to release a statement,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

“The statement is still there but no one speaks clearly with more details what is going to happen. We are still in this position.”

The 50-year-old appeared to suggest that the current structure of the European Super League makes it difficult to be considered sport if “success is already guaranteed”.

Guardiola continued: “If you ask me about these teams that have been selected for this hypothetical competition in the future, I don’t know the reason why. Sport?

“It is not sport when the relation between effort and success and reward doesn’t exist. It is not a sport. It is not a sport if success is already guaranteed. It is not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.

“That’s why I said many times that I want the best competitions as strong as possible – especially the Premier League – and it is not fair when one team fights to arrive to the top and after cannot qualify because the success is already guaranteed just for a few clubs.

“This statement is what I feel. I don’t know what is going to change and people say maybe four or five teams can go up and join these teams but what happens in the 14 or 15 don’t have a good season and every time they are there? This is not a sport.”

Manchester City players.

The Manchester City manager was then asked if he has spoken to his players about the situation.

“It is an embryo that is not yet breathing. That is the reality,” Guardiola added.

“We’re going to play the Champions League next week and try to reach the final and next season we’re going to playing European competitions because we deserve it and won it on the pitch.

“The players have to be focused on Aston Villa. Like all the managers said, we did our job.

“The right people have to clarify, they have the obligation and duty as soon as possible to come out all around the world and clarify what the situation is and why they took their decisions.

🗣️ "It is not sport if the relationship between the effort and reward doesn't exist." 🗣️ "It is not sport if it doesn't matter if you lose" Pep Guardiola shares his thoughts on the European Super League pic.twitter.com/Qy7gJMYdUW — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

“Ajax have four or five Champions League but will not be there? They have to clarify that for all of us. Every club defends its position. Don’t be cynical.

“Everyone makes their own interests. When you talk about the Premier League and UEFA, they look after their interests. UEFA have also failed. They have to communicate and be in touch before.

“They have to clarify because I don’t have all the information to give my opinion. We fought about five substitutions and every team looked at themselves.”

Guardiola’s Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they travel to Aston Villa.

