Paul Scholes accuses the Glazers of treating Manchester United like a ‘toy’

Paul Scholes has accused the Glazers of treating Manchester United like a “toy”, following the fallout from the attempted European Super League.

The breakaway league included the ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs, but all six of the English sides signalled their intention to withdraw from the league less than 48 hours later.

Scholes on Glazer ownership.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward announced he would be leaving Old Trafford later this year and Scholes wants to see the Glazers follow him out the exit door.

“I’m not sure there ever will be a connection with these owners. I don’t think that’s just this club, I think it’s every club that started with billionaire owners that we brought into here for them to have a toy to make money with,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“This is a great club as well to actually have that connection with the owners – the young players this club has, the young local lads coming through the academy, there’s a great chance for that connection, but as long as these billionaire owners, from America and other countries, there’s never ever going to be a connection.

“Look at Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, is there a connection there? I don’t think there is, I don’t think there ever will be. I think we need to stop pining for that.

Manchester United fans.

“The most important thing for the fans now is what happens on the football pitch and if you look at the last four or five years at Manchester United; the resources, the money that this club has had, and it’s not won a trophy for four years. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“The Glazers chose a man to represent them, to run the football club, who is brilliant at making money, funnily enough, that’s exactly what they want, but has the football side been neglected through that?

“I don’t think that Ed was a football man, I think David Gill was great at making money, commercial, but he was a football man, he knew what the club needed.

“We’ve had five or six years since the manager went, of choosing the wrong managers, not giving them time to produce teams, choosing the wrong type of players for this football club which has been disappointing and it’s all down to the ownership. They’re billionaire owners, who are greedy and just use this club as a toy to make money.”

#UEL pic.twitter.com/T5S776m1PC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Arsenal Spotify.

Another of the Premier League ‘Big Six’ clubs, Arsenal, have recently had an approach from Spotify owner Daniel Ek, who is reportedly partnering up with club legends like Thierry Henry to potentially make a bid.

However, Scholes does not feel Arsenal fans should get carried away with another billionaire potentially looking to buy their club from current owner Stan Kroenke.

“I don’t think Arsenal fans should celebrate. He’s getting interest by mentioning Bergkamp, Vieira, Henry, it’s the same,” Scholes added.

“It won’t be any different, he’s a money man, he’s a businessman, he wants to make money and this is what they’ll do.

“They’ll come to clubs like Arsenal, but where are Arsenal? Tenth in the league? Ridiculous. Look at this club [Man United], not won anything for four years. Okay, they’re getting on the right track now I hope.

“They’re almost getting to where they should be, they’re not too far away. It masks a lot when the football is alright, the team are winning trophies, who cares who your owners are?”

