Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias has given an interview where he has expressed his desire for Paul to leave Manchester United for Barcelona.

Pogba has enjoyed a consistent season for his club, making 26 appearances in the Premier League this term.

Paul Pogba Manchester United career.

The French midfielder joined the Red Devils from Juventus for a then-world record fee of £80m in the summer of 2016.

The United number 6 had a mixed relationship with Jose Mourinho, and at times fell out of favour with the former Old Trafford boss.

However, he has flourished under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with some of his best football coming during the middle of the season, playing off the left or in midfield.

Paul Pogba Manchester United Barcelona transfer.

Nevertheless, in an interview given to Spainish TV, his brother didn’t rule out the possibility of a transfer move this summer, and mentioned Barcelona as a club he’d like to see him play for.

New Barcelona president Laporta is determined to have a huge overhaul of the current squad, with Pogba believed to be high on his list of transfer priorities.

Mathias appeared on Spain’s El Chiringuito de Jugones and reporter Jose Alvarez asked him about Pogba’s current situation.

“Paul likes Laporta very much, can you tell us something about your brother’s situation?”

“Once he wins the Europa League, then we will talk,” Mathias replied

“I don’t know anything but I’m with you Jose, I would sign tomorrow if that was the question.

“Hopefully he will sign for Barcelona.”

Paul Pogba contract situation.

The 28-year-old is out of contract next summer and it is reported that he is looking for a pay increase on his current weekly salary.

However, United are not willing to bow to his demands, leading to the current stalemate, despite positive early talks.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with the midfielder but all three of those clubs are facing financial difficulties.

Solskjaer’s side prepare to face Villareal in Wednesday’ Europa League final, with Pogba expected to start.

