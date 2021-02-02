Paul Merson doesn’t hold back when discussing Mustafi’s Arsenal exit

“He’ll keep that record going at Schalke.”

Paul Merson didn’t hold back when he was asked about Shkodran Mustafi‘s move from Arsenal to Schalke.

Merson has previously been an outspoken critic of Mustafi’s defending while at the Emirates so it was no surprise that he had a brutal message for the German after hearing the news.

Mustafi joined the Gunners from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for a deal believed to be in the region of £35 million.

The move came just two years after the German was part of his national team’s 2014 World Cup success and he has gone on to earn 20 international caps.

Mustafi did have a promising start to his Arsenal career, going through a 22-match unbeaten run during his first six months in England.

However, the centre-back soon came in for criticism from a lot of Arsenal fans due to a host of individual errors.

During his time in North London, Mustafi made 151 Arsenal appearances and scored seven Premier League goals, including a crucial header against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

🗣 "He'll keep that record going at Schalke." Paul Merson doesn't hide his feelings about Mustafi leaving Arsenal to Schalke #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/dFfnOSmB0i — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2021

Paul Merson appeared on Sky Sports‘ Deadline Day coverage on Monday and was discussing Liverpool’s loan move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The German club signed cover at centre-back with Mustafi making the permanent switch to the Bundesliga.

The former Arsenal midfielder was asked whether Arsenal could afford to let Musafi go.

“Yeah,” Merson replied.

“And he’ll keep that record going as well at Schalke.”

“That record” refers to Schalke’s performance in the league this season where they have won one game out of 19 played so far, conceding 49 goals in the process.

The former Champions League participants sit nine points adrift of safety with just 15 league games left to save their season.

Time will tell whether Mustafi’s arrival can help start an unlikely rise up the table for his new club in the remaining months of the season but it’s pretty clear that Paul Merson won’t be holding his breath.

