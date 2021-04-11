Paul Merson explains why Manchester United must try to sign Harry Kane

“If Man United want to challenge Man City over the next three or four years, they will have to have a Harry Kane.”

Paul Merson has explained why Manchester United must try and sign Harry Kane, if indeed he does leave Tottenham this summer.

Merson was speaking after a report in The Athletic suggested that Kane could be on his way out of North London if Tottenham don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Harry Kane.

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid this summer. Those clubs are reportedly on alert if indeed Kane does become available in the upcoming transfer window.

Merson believes that Tottenham’s number 10 is the world’s best striker at the moment, even when compared with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

🗣"He is the best, he brings everything to the party, I don't see a lot of other players doing that." Paul Merson rates Harry Kane as the best striker in the world compared to Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & Robert Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/U3YTCNb5H5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

Best striker.

“For me at the moment, he is the best,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“You can put your Haalands up there, your Lewandowskis, your Mbappes but he is up there with them easily.

“He brings everything to the party. If he has a bad game he will still bring something to the part, be it an assist, a couple of opportunities, maybe nick a goal.

“I don’t see the other people I’m talking about doing that. Maybe Mbappe is the only other one.

“You can throw Lewandowski at me but at Bayern Munich, they just wipe the floor every week.”

🗣"It is perfect for Manchester United, they have to have a Harry Kane to challenge Manchester City." Paul Merson thinks Harry Kane should move to Manchester United if he was to leave Tottenham this summer pic.twitter.com/cnCwOYm3wz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

Manchester United.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a number of centre-forwards including Haaland and Kane.

The Sky Sports pundit also believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are looking for somebody of Kane’s quality, meaning he could potentially be the perfect summer signing.

“I just think he’s perfect for Man United,” Merson added.

“If Man United want to challenge Manchester City over the next three or four years, they will have to have a Harry Kane.

“They will have to have a centre forward in my opinion.”

Read More About: Manchester United, Paul Merson