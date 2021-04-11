Close sidebar

Paul Merson explains why Manchester United must try to sign Harry Kane

by Daniel Hussey
“If Man United want to challenge Man City over the next three or four years, they will have to have a Harry Kane.”

Paul Merson has explained why Manchester United must try and sign Harry Kane, if indeed he does leave Tottenham this summer.

Merson was speaking after a report in The Athletic suggested that Kane could be on his way out of North London if Tottenham don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, and Real Madrid this summer. Those clubs are reportedly on alert if indeed Kane does become available in the upcoming transfer window.

Merson believes that Tottenham’s number 10 is the world’s best striker at the moment, even when compared with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski.

Best striker.

“For me at the moment, he is the best,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“You can put your Haalands up there, your Lewandowskis, your Mbappes but he is up there with them easily.

“He brings everything to the party. If he has a bad game he will still bring something to the part, be it an assist, a couple of opportunities, maybe nick a goal.

“I don’t see the other people I’m talking about doing that. Maybe Mbappe is the only other one.

“You can throw Lewandowski at me but at Bayern Munich, they just wipe the floor every week.”

Manchester United.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a number of centre-forwards including Haaland and Kane.

The Sky Sports pundit also believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are looking for somebody of Kane’s quality, meaning he could potentially be the perfect summer signing.

“I just think he’s perfect for Man United,” Merson added.

“If Man United want to challenge Manchester City over the next three or four years, they will have to have a Harry Kane.

“They will have to have a centre forward in my opinion.”

