Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Harry Kane’s Tottenham exit has already been agreed.

Merson was speaking after Kane reportedly told the club he wants to leave in the summer, and hopes to have his future sorted out before Euro 2020 starts next month.

Paul Merson on Harry Kane’s Tottenham future.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to have contacted the player’s representative regarding a summer transfer move.

And, the former Arsenal player believes his exit has already been confirmed, given Kane wouldn’t have told Tottenham he was leaving without another club lined up.

“I’d be shocked if it wasn’t already sorted out,” Merson told Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports.

“Because if it’s true what’s been said, he says he wants to leave, you’re not saying you want to leave and nobody’s got the money to buy you.

“It’s only from what people have said but if he’s said he wants to leave, a deal would have already been sorted out.

“There’s no way he would have turned around and said, ‘I want to leave’, and then all of a sudden all the big clubs go, ‘hang on a minute, we haven’t got the money to buy you’.

“It doesn’t look good for Tottenham then and it doesn’t look good for him.

“I know how it works, I’ve had a couple of moves myself. You know well before what you’re getting, where you’re going and everything.

“You don’t just wait until the last minute, it’s not Amazon!”

Paul Merson on whether he would leave Tottenham in Harry Kane’s position.

The former Walsall manager was then asked if he was in Kane’s position, would he leave in the summer.

“Yes. For me it’s all about winning trophies, all about winning trophies,” Merson replied.

“You look yesterday (at Chelsea v Leicester), Leicester were gutted, they might not get in the top four.

“But, in 50 years time, when their grandchildren are sitting on their lap or whatever, they’ve won the FA Cup.

“I know now it softens it a bit but for me – win trophies. You want to win trophies.”

