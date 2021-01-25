Paul Merson not happy with Chelsea sacking Frank Lampard

“You got to remember this PSG manager could not control them. What did he do at PSG? He didn’t do that.”

Paul Merson has given his thoughts on Chelsea sacking Frank Lampard, frustrated that young managers aren’t getting the chance to get any experience.

Lampard was sacked on Monday after Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Luton Town but the decision was believed to have been made after the Blues’ 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel is set to take over the role subject to Covid restrictions.

Paul Merson on Lampard

Only earlier this week, Merson had suggested Chelsea bring in an experienced manager to help guide Lampard through this difficult spell.

“Frank Lampard needs an experienced coach like Harry Redknapp to come in and help him at Chelsea,” Merson told Sky Sports.

However, Chelsea have lost patience with their record goalscorer and have sacked Lampard after just 18 months in charge.

Chelsea sacking

Merson has bemoaned the news of Lampard’s sacking, particularly frustrated that managers like Lampard aren’t being allowed the time or opportunity to gain valuable experience.

“I find it a bit disappointing. He pulled up trees last year, got them in the Champions League,” Merson explained to Sky Sports.

“They’re still in the Champions League today but they’ve had a bad start.

“They’ve brought in a load of players. He’s working with the best bunch of players he’s ever worked with. Give him a chance.

“How are we going to get these managers to get any experience at all, ever?”

🗣"How are we going to expect these managers to get any experience ever? You got to remember this PSG manager could not control them, what did he do at PSG he didn't do that" Paul Merson is not happy with Chelsea sacking Frank Lampard and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel pic.twitter.com/xfiu9PJINW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2021

Thomas Tuchel

The former Arsenal midfielder was also not convinced that Thomas Tuchel is the right man to take Chelsea forward.

While boasting an impressive CV, the Sky Sports pundit believes that Tuchel does not have the necessary man-management skills to manage this group of players.

“You got to remember this PSG manager, he couldn’t control them,” Merson continued.

“They just did what they wanted. You can’t say he’s coming in and he’s going to go ‘you know what I’m going to really sort this out.’

“Oh ‘this guy will sort them out.’ He’s going to get Werner playing, he’s going to get Havertz playing, he’s going to get Ziyech playing. What did he do at PSG? He didn’t do that.”

“They’ve got Wolves and Burnley coming up. You beat them, all of a sudden you move closer and it’s a different game then. It’s three wins on the trot.

“Chelsea are where Man United were six/seven weeks ago.”

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Paul Merson, psg, Thomas Tuchel