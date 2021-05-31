“I’ve got more trophies than your entire club!”

Former Man United player Patrice Evra posted a sensational social media video mocking Man City and Oasis after Saturday’s Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s side came up short in their search for the club’s first Champions League title in their history, losing 1-0 to Premier League rivals Chelsea thanks to a first-half Kai Havertz strike.

Patrice Evra posts video mocking Man City and Oasis.

The video starts with the 2008 Champions League winner singing the Oasis song ‘Wonderwall’, before interrupting his singing to give a message to Liam Gallagher.

“Liam – where are you? You remember when you were laughing at me when United lost? Now it’s your turn,” Evra said.

“Don’t be jealous. I just want to say this is [laughter] a special Monday for you, Liam, and stop saying Manchester is blue.

“I’ve got more trophies than your entire club!”

Patrice Evra sings ‘Wonderwall’ and calls out Liam Gallagher in video.

The Frenchman then proceeded to sing his own version of the song, apologising in advance for changing the lyrics slightly.

“And sorry for the remix, it’s time: ‘I said maybe, you’re going to win it when I’m 90! And after all, you’re my noisy neighbour’,” Evra sang.

“I love this game!”

Patrice Evra’s career.

Evra joined Man United from Monaco in 2006 and made 273 appearances at the club until 2014.

During his time at Old Trafford, he won five Premier League titles, one Champions League and four League Cups.

The left-back subsequently moved to Serie A, where he went on to win two league titles and the Coppa Italia twice with Juventus.

Since retiring from football in 2018, after a spell with West Ham, Evra has been working as a pundit on Sky Sports and ITV.

He is renowned for his social media videos, with the catchphrase, “I love this game”, often used in them.

