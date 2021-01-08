After the Carlow man’s exploits in recent seasons, including goals against Premier League Leicester , Tottenham and Manchester City, Amond is hoping to add to that tally this weekend when his side take on Graham Potter’s Brighton.

He is only five goals away from John Giles’ record of 17 during the 1960s and ’70s.

The Newport striker is currently tied with Jonathan Walters and Robbie Keane with 12 goals in the competition.

One of the most unlikely Irish players to be linked with the FA Cup in recent years has been Padraig Amond .

Speaking to RTÉ Sport ahead of the game, Amond said: “There’s no pressure when it’s a Premier League team. “First and foremost, you’re going out there and hoping they don’t play to 100% because if you play to 100% and they play to 100%, generally they’ll win the game. “You’re hoping first that you don’t get battered in the game because you see drubbings in big games like this. You’re just hoping you’re not involved in them and obviously, we’ve been lucky enough to get some very good results. “Maybe now there’s little bit more of an expectation on us coming into this game and not saying that other teams took us lightly but Brighton will be a lot more worried about Newport County than maybe they would have been five years ago.” FA Cup goals Much of Newport’s recent FA Cup success has been due to Amond’s goals. He also scored a goal in this year’s competition in the Welsh side’s win over League One Salford City. That set up this weekend’s third round tie with the Seagulls. His first two FA Cup goals actually came against Harrogate in the fourth qualifying round in 2015 and Amond recalls those memories.

He said “I can remember them like they were yesterday.”

“My wife’s parents had come over for the game as well and I think we won 4-1. It was the excitement for the non-league teams in that last fourth round qualifying game to get to the first round proper and then to almost have the dream of getting to the third round.

“Every lower league or non-league team dreams of the third round against a Premier League side on TV away from home or at home, whatever it might be.

“Financially it’s worth a lot of money to the clubs and people talk about maybe scrapping replays and I know replays are gone for this year but it’s a unique year we’ve just had.

“Replays in the FA Cup, especially for lower league teams, they’re worth an awful lot of money and scrapping replays would only benefit the top five or six in the Premier League whereas there are 92 teams from the Premier League down to League Two and there are obviously a lot more non-league teams.”

“So it would benefit five or so teams rather than 120 or 130 sides, and the money they get can be life-changing for a club.”

Stephen Kenny

Padraig Amond’s FA Cup goals for Newport in 2019 earned him call-up to the Ireland provisional squad.

The 32-year-old will be hoping a similar return against Brighton will keep him on the mind of Stephen Kenny ahead of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in March.