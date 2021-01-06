Mesut Ozil set for permanent move to Fenerbache

“He was not difficult to manage. He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun.”

According to reports in Turkey, Mesut Ozil is set for a permanent move to Fenerbache.

Ozil is believed to have agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Turkish club, bringing an end to his Arsenal career.

However, the Gunners will pay his wages for the first six months of 2021, worth an estimated £4.5m

The 32-year-old has reportedly suggested it is a “dream move” to join the 19-time Turkish league winners.

Ozil, who had been in talks with US side DC United, posted a picture on his Twitter account in Istanbul with the caption: ‘This city.’

He had left out of both official squads for the Premier League and Europa League and has been out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta since the restart back in June.

Ozil had been happy to see out his current deal, which was due to expire in the summer.

Arsene Wenger, who was the manager who signed Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013, suggested last month that Arteta should help Ozil discover his best form.

Wenger told ESPN’s Caught Offside podcast: “He was not difficult to manage. He was a guy who had a special quality as a creative player and needed to have fun.

Wenger continued: “He is an artist and these guys are a bit more sensitive. They need support and an environment that pushes them to give their best.

“You have two ways to see a football team. You get everybody to do the same. The same intensity of work, the same defensive work or you find a compromise.

“You have a more creative player in the team who can do less defensive work but you build a team around him who can compensate for these deficiencies. That is what you have to think about.”

After over seven years at the club, Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career has finally come to an end.

