Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is the “worst loser” at Man United

“If you are at Manchester United and enjoy losing, you are in the wrong place.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed he is the “worst loser” at Manchester United after receiving criticism for his team’s performances in matches against the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’.

United were held to a 0-0 draw away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge which meant they have only scored one goal in seven games against the ‘Big Six’ sides.

Solskjaer has received a lot of criticism for being too cautious in big games – seemingly happy to settle for a draw.

However, the Norwegian has insisted that he is as disappointed as anybody at the club for failing to win.

While he may not show his emotions as much as Bruno Fernandes, he does believes he is the “worst loser” at United.

“If you are at Manchester United and enjoy losing, you are in the wrong place,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“I don’t show my frustration maybe so much as Bruno but I think maybe I am the worst loser at the club.

“You have probably not seen it but some of the players have.”

As we head toward the summer, thoughts turn to the transfer window and what positions Manchester United are looking to strengthen in ahead of next season.

Erling Haaland and numerous centre-backs have been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford but the 48-year-old has urged caution – insisting that it will be tough to get deals done due to the ongoing pandemic.

“There’s going to be less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes,” Solskjaer stated.

“The pandemic is definitely affecting everyone in football, the lack of finances, it’s affected everyone.

“All clubs in the world are going through the same situation so it’s no different for other clubs than for us.”

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday night to take on Crystal Palace.

