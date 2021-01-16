Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Misperception we were a million miles off Liverpool

“It’s a misperception people say we were a million miles away. We did have some moments in that game ourselves.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there was a “misperception” about just how far away Manchester United were away from Liverpool last January.

Solskjaer feels there was an overreaction to the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last season and United had moments of their own during the game.

The former Norwegian international is looking forward to Sunday’s rematch and is convinced “form goes out the window” in games like these.

“You’re always excited when you’re going to play against teams of that quality and calibre and, for us, form goes out the window,” Solskjaer said when speaking at his pre-match conference.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s first or last game, when you go to Anfield it’s a big game for the club, for the players, for the fans. I’m really looking forward to it because we’re in good form at the moment.

Top of the table

A lot was made of Manchester United being top of the table in January for the first time in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

However, its importance is something Solskjaer dismissed, stating you don’t get any trophies for being top of the league in January.

“You don’t get anything for being at the top of the league in January,” he explained.

“So no, it’s not congratulations. It’s not something we’ve ever really valued.

“It doesn’t matter. It’s where you end up at the end of the season that matters.”

“Misperception”

Solskjaer feels his side had enough chances in last season’s Anfield game to get a result.

He continued: “But then again we lost that game to a Van Dijk header from a corner and a counter attack with the last kick of the game from our corner. So we weren’t a million miles away then either.

“It’s a misperception people say we were a million miles away. We did have some moments in that game ourselves.

“Of course our league position, we are competitive, we are up there with six or seven other teams. It’s a tighter season this year.

“I think the last few years it’s been two teams running away with it by the end of October so at least now we’re in it halfway.”

Whatever happens Sunday, you do feel it could go a long way to deciding the destination of this year’s Premier League title.

