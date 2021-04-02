Nikola Milenkovic transfer from Fiorentina to Manchester United ‘inevitable’

Milenkovic’s contract is set to expire next year and the defender is not keen on renewing his current deal.

According to reports, Fiorentina are resigned to losing Nikola Milenkovic in the summer with a move to Manchester United seen as “inevitable”.

Nikola Milenkovic.

Milenkovic has impressed for the Serie A side over the past few seasons and has been linked with a number of high-profile European clubs over the last few months.

Manchester United are favourites to sign the highly-rated Serbian defender with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to add another defender to his squad.

Milenkovic’s contract is set to expire next year and – with the player not keen on renewing his current deal – a summer sale is looking highly likely.

Fiorentina will be looking to cash in on one of their prized assets.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport the club are resigned to letting Milenkovic go with a move to Old Trafford looking likely.

While Liverpool were also monitoring Milenkovic, their pursuit of Ibrahima Konate – and with an option to buy Orzan Kabak – may have paved the way for United to land the Serbian defender.

United’s search for a new central defender to partner Harry Maguire has been no secret.

While Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have performed well at times, Solskjaer wants a permanent partner for Maguire.

Milenkovic’s record.

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances in the Serie A this season and has contributed three goals and one assist so far.

Milenkovic has been described as ‘the new Nemanja Vidic’ by some supporters and can play at right-back as well as his preferred centre-back.

This could give Solskjaer’s side much needed cover at right-back if Aaron Wan-Bissaka was to pick up an injury.

The Serbian has earned 28 international caps for his national team and but shown a red card in their recent World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Read More About: Manchester United, Nikola Milenkovic