Nicklas Bendtner explains why he called Arsene Wenger ‘a w***er*’ in heated phonecall

The more years pass by, the more stories you hear from ex-footballers, particularly those who have played under the most famous managers.

Nicklas Bendtner played under Arsene Wenger for almost ten years. He scored 24 goals in 108 appearances for the North London club. This period included three loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will remember his North London derby goal against Tottenham back in December 2007. He remarkably scored straight after coming on as a substitute as you can see below.

However, it’s off the pitch that Bendtner has made the most headlines. The Danish striker was sentenced to 50 days in jail for assaulting a taxi driver, while he was also fined €100,000 for sporting Paddy Power pants during a Euro 2012 game. Despite that partnership, he has since opened up about his gambling addiction.

In a recent interview, Bendtner admitted that himself and fellow striker Emmanuel Adebayor “just didn’t like each other.”

Nicklas Bendtner Arsene Wenger incident

Regarding Arsene Wenger, Nicklas Bendtner was speaking in the new issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Bendtner recalled a moment when he was trying to manufacture a move away from Arsenal. It was in the summer of 2013 and Arsene Wenger refused to sanction the sale.

Speaking about the incident, Bendtner said: “We respected each other and had very good meetings. We were honest with each other.

“But at that moment, I wanted to leave Arsenal and Crystal Palace had made a great offer for me. The deal fell through because Arsenal couldn’t find a replacement.”

However, Bendtner was not happy about this situation and took his anger out on the Arsenal manger in a heated phone call.

He continued: “Wenger phoned and said, ‘Sorry, you can’t go.’ That felt like a massive blow to me, as I’d been waiting all week to leave. I called Arsene a w***er and an a***hole so he would have to sell me, but it didn’t work.

“That showed me his character because he explained that it was for the best of the football club that I stayed. It was hard to argue with him.

“That was the only time we had a heated conversation – all the other times it was just him shouting at me.”

The 32-year-old’s last club was Copenhagen. He has been a free agent since leaving the Danish club on January 1, 2020.

