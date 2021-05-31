“He had never been invited to a birthday party before.”

N’Golo Kante’s former teammate Felipe Saad has recalled a brilliant story of the time he invited the midfielder to his birthday party.

Kante played with Saad for Caen in France’s Ligue 2, before the French midfielder got his breakthrough in England with Leicester City.

Felipe Saad on inviting N’Golo Kante to his birthday party.

His former teammate, who is now retired from professional football, revealed that the Champions League winner apologised to him for not knowing what to bring as a present, given he had never been invited to a birthday party before.

“I called Kante for my birthday, it was a small party,” Saad told Brazil’s Uol Sport.

“Suddenly, he arrived at the restaurant with a box of chocolates, all ashamed.

“He apologised for the gift and said he didn’t know what to get because he had never been invited to a birthday party before.”

Kante left Caen in 2015 but the 37-year-old Brazilian still has fond memories of his ex-teammate and said he is the same shy person people see in interviews.

“N’Golo is one of the best hearts I know, he’s a profile that doesn’t exist anymore in football,” Saad added.

“That’s why there’s unanimity amongst the players… inside the dressing room, he’s just the same as what you guys see on the television.”

N’Golo Kante’s man of the match performance in Champions League final.

Kante gave another dominant display in the middle of midfield as Chelsea sealed a second-ever Champions League title, beating favourites and Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0.

Some are even calling for the 30-year-old to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, given his man of the match performances in the final, as well as both legs of the semi-final win over Real Madrid.

Since leaving Caen, after helping them get promoted to Ligue 1, Kante has won two Premier Leagues, one Champions League, one FA Cup and one Europa League.

The Paris-born midfielder also played a key role for France during their 2018 World Cup win.

