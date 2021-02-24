Share and Enjoy !

Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United should treat every game as a cup final and are still in the Premier League title race.

Man United currently sit 10 points behind their Manchester rivals City, with 13 games left in the season.

However, the Serbian midfielder feels that the next few weeks are going to be crucial in deciding the Premier League title.

“Every game is a final now,” Matic told Sky Sports.

“We’ve dropped some points where we should win so you go into the big games with more pressure and then you have to win.

“I think the next few weeks are going to be decisive in the title race.

“We will either be there in the fight, or it’s going to be difficult because if we drop some points in the next few games, then it’s going to be hard to catch Man City.

“But that’s why we are here. We are positive, we’re going to do our best to win.

“The next game is the most important and then we will be focused on Man City.”

United face a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to take on a rejuvenated Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Improved Premier League form – coupled with a 1-0 win away to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night – means Chelsea will have their eyes set on a possible second-place finish this season.

“I think they play good football and they have a good squad,” Matic added.

“Also with Frank [Lampard] they played some amazing football in some games, but they have a young squad and it’s normal that the team has ups and downs sometimes.

“We respect them a lot. I know the mentality of Chelsea.

“I know they always want the best and it’s not easy to play there with that pressure, especially for young players, so I respect their team.

“I watch them when I have time and they are improving and they will be very dangerous in the next few years because they have some amazing young players, so it’s going to be a hard game against them for sure.

“We have to do our best and we have to be at our best if we want to win that game and the league.”

