Neil Lennon says players have let him down, singles out Leigh Griffiths

Neil Lennon has admitted that the pressure has gotten too much for his players as he feels he’s been let down by some of them.

Lennon was speaking after Celtic’s 2-1 home loss to St. Mirren, a defeat which leaves them 23 points adrift of rivals Rangers.

Neil Lennon

Asked after the game whether Celtic, and more specifically his players, have crumbled under the pressure, the Celtic manager was honest in his response.

“I wouldn’t disagree with that,” Lennon replied.

“They’re human beings at the end of the day and maybe they’ve felt it more than others, or maybe some don’t understand the monumental size of the achievement that could have been.

“There’s definitely been a disconnect from the team that ended before the lockdown and the one that started the season this year.”

Neil Lennon’s post match interview. Says players have let him down.

Singles out Leigh Griffiths.

Says he’ll carry on working hard. pic.twitter.com/QdHE05MzyF — Chairman Lmao ☭ (@BenTheTim) January 30, 2021

Let down by players

Lennon was then asked if he felt let down by some of his players and gave a blunt response.

“Honest answer? Yes,” he replied.

“It’s a very good question. They just look… it can’t be confidence bcause there’s no real pressure on them and there are no fans here.

“There’s a lack of belief or a lack of quality, and they’ve got the quality they’ve proved that over the years.

“For whatever reason – and it’s not just individuals it’s collective – really poor goals defensively and offensively really not good enough.

Leigh Griffiths

Neil Lennon also singled out Leigh Griffiths in his criticism.

“You can look at Leigh, what’s his contribution?”

The former Celtic manager was frustrated at the lack of chances created by his side despite all the possession they had.

“With the amount of the ball we had, even at the end, our final ball, free-kicks going into the goalkeeper’s hands. Just fading out.

“And that’s not like us at all. It’s been symptomatic of our season, I think.”

