Premier League club to improve bid for 19-year-old Irish defender Nathan Collins

“I don’t envisage Nathan leaving Stoke in the near future. It would take a big number for us to do that.”

Burnley are reportedly making another bid for Stoke City and Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Nathan Collins.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill has previously insisted that the highly-rated teenager is not for sale.

Nathan Collins transfer move.

With James Tarkowski potentially leaving Burnley this summer, manager Sean Dyche sees Collins as a replacement for the 28-year-old at Turf Moor.

After interest from Manchester United back in 2019, Stoke secured Collins on a five-year deal.

The defender had made 22 Championship appearances for O’Neill’s side, before he fractured his foot against Norwich City in February, an injury which has seen him sidelined ever since.

Nevertheless, Burnley are still reportedly interested in making another bid for the young defender who turns 20 this week.

According to the Football Insider, Burnley are ready to up their transfer bid to £9 million for Collins, having initially had a £7.5 million offer rejected in January.

Collins joined the Potters from Cherry Orchard in 2016 and has made four appearances so far at Under-21 level for Ireland.

Michael O’Neill on Collins.

Manager O’Neill spoke back in January about the young Irish defender.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about Nathan in recent weeks. Some of that will be genuine, some of that will be created. The most important thing is that Nathan retains his focus,” O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel.

“I don’t envisage Nathan leaving Stoke in the near future. It would take a big number for us to do that. He’s a developing player. At this point in his career he’s a starting player in our team and he wants to continue to build up a number of games that he’s playing.

“He doesn’t want, possibly, to leave and be part of someone’s squad as opposed to where he is at this minute in time. We have him on a long-term contract and the club has no desire to sell him.

“It would take a number much greater than the number I’ve seen bandied about. He’s fully focused and wants to continue in the rich vein of form he’s been in.”

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: burnley, Nathan Collins, Republic of Ireland, stoke city