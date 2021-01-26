Stoke City reject bid from Burnley for Ireland defender Nathan Collins

The 19-year-old has been capped at underage for Ireland.

Burnley have reportedly had an opening bid rejected by Stoke City for defender Nathan Collins.

Stoke are reported to have been insulted by the opening offer for the Irish defender from Burnley.

Stoke City offer for Nathan Collins.

According to the Mirror, the offer is believed to be in the region of £4.5m for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Burnley are understood to be interested in Stoke’s 19-year-old defender Collins as a potential replacement for James Tarkowski, who is out of contract this summer.

Tarkowski was close to joining West Ham in the summer so it is still unclear if he will leave in this window or see out the remaining six months of his contract at Turf Moor.

Nathan Collins.

Collins has become a regular under Michael O’Neill this season and has attracted interest from Burnley, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old has been capped at underage for Ireland, making 19 appearances for the under-17s, four for the Under-19s and three for the Under-21 side.

He has made 36 appearances for Stoke City to-date, scoring two goals.

Collins still has three-and-a-half-years left on his contract at the Potters and is considered to have a long-term future at the club.

Burnley.

Burnley were recently taken over by ALK Capital and seem to have money to spend in the January transfer window.

This has led Sean Dyche to make a bid for Collins but Stoke are looking for at least double the £4.5m offered, closer to their £10m valuation.

Read More About: burnley, Nathan Collins, sean dyche, stoke city