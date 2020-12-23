 Close sidebar

Jose Mourinho happy with Stoke’s away facilities

by Daniel Hussey
mourinho stoke

Tottenham are away to Stoke City tonight in the Bet 365 stadium in their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Jose Mourinho was speaking before his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final and insisted he was happy with the club’s facilities.

mourinho dressing room

Stoke dressing room.

Stoke’s away dressing room had sparked controversy in recent weeks with Neil Warnock among a host of Championship managers not happy with the facilities.

Warnock called the facilities “a pigsty, in fact, pigs would have seen it and run away.”

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho brought this up in his pre-match conference claiming to have seen videos of the dressing room.

Mourinho said: “Yes, I have a video of it. A video made from a colleague that works for another team that recently played against them.”

“I was not going to raise the question. You raised that question. But it should not be a question for me. It should be a question for the authorities. All the authorities. Football authorities. Safety authorities. But not for me.

“I am not going to be the bad guy that is going to make comments about Stoke’s away dressing room.”

However, before the game Stoke City reassured the Tottenham manager that there had been an upgrade to the Bet 365 Stadium.

The Tottenham manager was happy with the facilities and thanked the Championship managers who complained.

Talking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said: “It’s very good. I know that the ones that complained had a reason to complain.”

“We watched the videos and they had a reason to complain. Probably we have to thank them because today we have very, very good facilities.”

mourinho warnock

Tottenham go into the game having not won any of their last three Premier League games. However, they will fancy their chances against Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side who currently sit 7th in the Championship table.

