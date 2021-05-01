“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Mohamed Salah has revealed that nobody at Liverpool has spoken to him about signing a new deal at the club.

Salah’s current deal at Anfield runs until the summer of 2023 but he says there has currently been no offer to renew the contract.

Salah on his current contract.

The Egyptian has previously been linked with a move to Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both reportedly interested in signing him if he did become available in the summer.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game away to Manchester United, the 28-year-old was once again asked about his future and whether the club had been in contact with him regarding a new deal.

“No one is talking to me about that, so I can’t say much about that,” Salah told Sky Sports.

“No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.

“I said before that I want to win the Premier League again, I want to win the Champions League again.

“It’s a great thing to win, I’m just trying to win it again and again. Part of our job is to win trophies.”

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 from Roma and has gone on to score 120 goals in 193 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah’s Liverpool future.

Manager Klopp spoke back in February about his determination to keep Salah at Liverpool.

“It is very important – both to the team and that Mo stays here with us. It is not often that I have to praise my own players, which of course I always like to do,” Klopp told reporters.

“But in Mo’s case the numbers just speak for themselves. But Mo is not only a goalscorer. He is developed football-wise as well – and is a very, very important player for us.

“And hopefully he will be that for a very long time, of course.”

Read More About: Liverpool, Mo Salah