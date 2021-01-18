Mo Salah not sure on Liverpool future but ‘it is in the hands of the club’

“I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club.”

“I do not know,” Salah told Norwegian channel TV2 when asked was there any update on the Egyptian’s future.

“If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can. But, as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club,” Salah said.

However, the 2017/18 PFA Player’s Player of the Year is committing to give 100 per cent while he is still a Liverpool player.

“I will always give 100 per cent to the last minute I am at this club,” Salah continued.

“I want to win as many trophies as I can.

“And I want to give 100 per cent to the people who show me love all the time.”

Injuries

The 28-year-old has bemoaned the amount of injuries the Premier League champions have had this season.

“It has of course affected us in one way or another, but the players who play in that position always do their best,” Salah explained.

“We have lost some top players like Virgil and Joe, and Diogo Jota was also injured.”

Nevertheless, the 2017-18 and 2018-19 Premier League Golden Boot winner believes they must “handle the situation” and continue fighting in every game.

“The situation would be better if we had everyone available, but we do not complain since we have young players who have done very well and who are doing their best.

“Yes, we have had injuries, but we must handle the situation and continue. It is that, and not complaining, that will make us masters.”

