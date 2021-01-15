“Mipo is somebody we’re looking forward to working with. We have big hopes for him.”

David Moyes has revealed that he has high hopes for Ireland teenage star Mipo Odubeko.

Odubeko made his West Ham debut as a substitute in their FA Cup win over Stockport County on Monday night.

Previously, the 18-year-old had a four-month spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Odubeko joined the Hammers from Manchester United last year and has notched 12 goals in nine games combined for the London club’s under-18, under-21 and under-23 sides.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham’s home game against Burnley, Moyes said: “Mipo is somebody we’re looking forward to working with. We have big hopes for him.

“Young players have struggled at this present time because of the lack of regular training, continued break-ups of Academies due to people needing to isolate and irregular games programme because of the situation we’re in.

“He’s just back from a long-term hamstring injury too. But, we like him a lot.

“We’ll try to bring him along at the right time and when we think we need him.”

Odubeko made his West Ham debut on Monday night and tweeted after the game.

“Happy to have made my @WestHam debut and more importantly be into the next round!

“Blessed to be back playing after 4 months out,” he said.

The former St. Josephs schoolboy player got a congratulatory message off his old club.

“Massive congratulations to @mipoodubeko on making his 1st team debut for @WestHam tonight in the @FA Cup in their 1-0 win against @StockportCounty,” the club tweeted.

