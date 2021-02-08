Share and Enjoy !

“It is the sort of decision that makes life hard for the 27,000 referees officiating in local parks.”

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett wants Mike Dean and Lee Mason to step down after both were involved in another high-profile VAR error on Saturday evening.

Dean and Mason’s decision to send off Tomas Soucek for a deliberate elbow in injury time made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Subsequently, West Ham appealed the red card and it was rescinded.

Keith Hackett

Hackett was writing in the Telegraph and didn’t hold back in his comments against the two match officials.

“I think the time is long overdue for Mike Dean and Lee Mason to step down as referees following their hapless double act when adjudicating on West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek,” Hackett said.

“I would love to know the conversation that took place between the two before Soucek was shown a red card.

“It was clear that the contact between Soucek’s elbow and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic was accidental.”

"What's happening to our game?!" 😡 Jamie Redknapp and Bobby Zamora can't believe Tomas Soucek's red card against Fulham.pic.twitter.com/nFVeUMS6Sl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 6, 2021

The former head of PGMOL was shocked by the decision to send off the Czech midfielder and was left frustrated that two experienced officials had let down many grassroots referees.

“Soucek had not used excessive force and/or endangered the safety of an opponent to meet the requirement for a sending off,” Hackett continued.

“The way Mitrovic dropped to the ground as though he had been shot probably deceived Mason at Stockley Park and led him to ask Dean to watch a replay on the pitchside monitor.

“In the case of the Soucek incident, I was shocked when two experienced referees could make such a bad decision. It is the sort of decision that makes life hard for the 27,000 referees officiating in local parks.”

Mike Dean

Mike Dean has asked not to be put in charge of a Premier League match this weekend after he was the victim of social media abuse following the incident.

The 52-year-old feels that the threats made to his family were a step too far and has subsequently made a report to Merseyside police.

The current managing director of PGMOL, Mike Riley, has come out in support of Dean’s decision to report the abuse to the police.

“Threats and abuse of this nature are totally unacceptable and we fully support Mike’s decision to report these messages his family received to the police,” Riley said.

“Nobody should be a victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem.”

