The Irish striker has featured only once in the Premier League this season.

Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, according to BBC Sport Wales.

It has been a frustrating year for Michael Obafemi. He has missed out on Stephen Kenny’s senior squads, instead having to make do with playing for the Under 21s. He has also struggled to make an impact at club level.

Southampton currently sit 9th in the Premier League table but are only seven points off top spot.

However, Obafemi has only featured once in the league so far this season, as a substitute away to Burnley.

This is compared to his three goals and two assists in 21 league appearances last season. His three strikes came in tough away games to Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester United.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has reportedly given the go-ahead for the 20-year-old to leave St. Mary’s on loan in January for the second half of the season.

This is due to the fact that Hasenhuttl can also call upon Danny Ings, Che Adams, Theo Walcott, Shane Long and Dan N’Lundulu.

All five of these players play a similar role to the Republic of Ireland international.

