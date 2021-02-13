Share and Enjoy !

Micah Richards believes Manchester United have raised the white flag too early in this year’s title race, stating that they are still in the hunt to challenge Manchester City.

United are currently only five points adrift of their Manchester rivals, albeit they have played a game more.

Richards was speaking after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side once again lost ground in the title race after their 3-3 draw to Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.

The home side were 2-0 up at half-time but conceded three goals in the second half to drop a crucial two points.

Solskjaer said after the game that his team were out of the title race, something Richards strongly disagrees with.

“That is not an attitude I associate with Old Trafford,” the former Manchester City defender told the Daily Mail.

“When I was a youth team player at Manchester City, we felt the United lads were cocky and had football arrogance.

“United saw themselves as the standard-setters, they had confidence, there were no insecurities. They became so used to winning, they did not have to fret about what was coming next.

‘We are Manchester United — what do we have to worry about?’ The confidence from the club emitted around the city. United fans carried a swagger that came from knowing they were watching the best.

“Excuses were never part of that culture but now it feels like they make excuses all the time if something goes wrong. Reds will dismiss me as a ‘Bitter Blue’ for raising this but, believe me, I’ve nothing but the greatest respect for their club.”

The 32-year-old reiterated that he has always been a Solskjaer fan, even when the Norwegian was going through a difficult period at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, he found the United manager’s comments after the Everton game very surprising.

“When Solskjaer was getting criticism at the beginning of the season, I stuck up for him,” Richards continued.

“When they have had big victories or their players have done well, I’ve always been positive about them. I raise the point now because Solskjaer’s words were so surprising.

“How can Manchester United not be considered title contenders? This is Manchester United! They are five points behind City with 15 games to go.

“The teams play each other at the Etihad Stadium in three weeks — anything is possible in this most unusual season. Why wave the white flag now?”

Anfield performance

Alarms bells were ringing for the former England international after United failed to capitalise against a weakened Liverpool team at Anfield.

“The thing that sticks in my mind, though, is the way they performed at Anfield last month,” Richards continued.

“I said that day they would not win the title playing in such a way and I stick to it. Liverpool were vulnerable and had players missing.

“Anfield was empty — arguably no other stadium in the country has been so dramatically changed by no fans — and the opportunity was there for United to take advantage.

“Perhaps there was some reverse psychology in Solskjaer’s words and he is telling his squad privately that they are ready to attack with everything they have got.”

