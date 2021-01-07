“We are very much looking forward to seeing Mark in the Swindon shirt for the remainder of the season.”

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers has joined League One’s Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

Mark Travers.

The 21-year-old leaves Championship side Bournemouth on a “short-term loan deal,” where he has made nine appearances in all competitions.

Travers made a memorable Premier League debut 2019 against Tottenham. However, the young goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to experienced netminder Asmir Begovic this season.

The Kildare native has made two appearances for the Championship club this campaign, once in the league on the opening day against Blackburn and a Carabao Cup start against Premier League giants Manchester City.

📝 Welcome to SN1, @marktravers40 👋 We are delighted to announce the signing of the goalkeeper on a short-term loan deal 🧤#STFC 🔴 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) January 6, 2021

The Ireland international’s contract at Bournemouth expires on 30 June 2023, having signed a long-term deal in 2019.

Travers has won two senior caps, with his debut coming against Bulgaria in a 2019 friendly.

He has been included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for November’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Bulgaira and Wales.

A statement on Swindon Town’s website read: “We are very much looking forward to seeing Mark in the Swindon shirt for the remainder of the season and wish him the best of luck during his time here in SN1.”

Can’t wait to get started! Looking forward to the game Saturday! @Official_STFC https://t.co/CSrtaYrgXx — Mark travers (@marktravers40) January 6, 2021

Travers took to Twitter after the news was announced.

He said: “Can’t wait to get started! Looking forward to the game Saturday!”

Swindon face a league tie away to Ipswich Town on Saturday, with Travers expected to be involved.

They currently lie second from bottom in the League One table, four points adrift of safety.

