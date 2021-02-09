Mark Clattenburg reveals he has received threats to his family

Share and Enjoy !

“It’s wrong but until social media companies decide to give a damn, the abuse Mike has suffered will not stop.”

Mark Clattenburg has revealed that he has had threats made against himself, his wife and his children and urged social media companies to do more to tackle the issue.

Clattenburg expressed sympathy for Mike Dean following a couple of overturned decisions and believes it is unacceptable for anybody to receive the kind of threats made to Dean.

Mark Clattenburg

“As a referee, abuse becomes routine,” Clattenburg wrote in the Daily Mail.

“I used to get letters sent to my house. They would be directed to ‘Mark Clattenburg, Gosforth’ and my postie, thinking he was doing me a favour, delivered them.

“Some of the abuse was vile and, yes, there were threats. ‘I’m going to do this and that to you, your wife, your children…’

“I reported it to the police but, given the anonymity of it all, nobody was caught or convicted.”

The Champions League and Euro 2016 final referee acknowledges that it is even easier now for people to send threats to referees’ families and that social media companies have to do more to stop this from happening.

“Now it is even easier for the trolls to get to you, as Mike Dean has discovered,” Clattenburg continued.

“They simply find you — or a family member — on social media and throw vile stuff at you from a faceless account.

“It’s hurtful. It’s scary. Worst of all, it’s what social media companies are allowing to happen.

“Can the Premier League do much about it? No. The PGMOL? No. Twitter? Absolutely they can. They let this happen.

“I still get abuse because I’m head of refereeing for the Football Federation in Greece.”

Mike Dean

Mark Clattenburg has known Mike Dean for a long time and believes the 52-year-old will be “kicking himself” after the two overturned red card decisions.

“Mike is someone I’ve known for about 15 years and he is a great guy — the sort you would want in the trenches with you,” Clattenburg commented.

“Michael Oliver had to move his family out of their home after the game in which Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in 2018.

“It’s wrong but until social media companies decide to give a damn, the abuse Mike has suffered will not stop.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: lee mason, mark clattenburg, Mike Dean