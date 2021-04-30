Torres has a release clause of around £43 million.

Manchester United are reportedly in “advanced” transfer talks to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres before Euro 2020, potentially beating Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signature.

United are still on the lookout for a long-term centre-back to partner Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly filling that position throughout the season.

Transfer.

Spanish defender Torres could be a potential solution to that centre-back problem, having been one of Villarreal’s most consistent performers this season – he has made 29 La Liga appearances.

According to El Larguero, United are close to securing Torres on a permanent transfer and they hope to have a deal done before the 24-year-old joins up with the Spain Euro 2020 squad in June.

It is also reported that Real Madrid and Barcelona are “resigned” to losing the highly-rated defender to United.

Torres’ release clause is currently around £43 million but that could rise to over £56 million in the final few days of the transfer window if a deal is not done by them.

It is no secret that Solskjaer is looking to strengthen the centre-back position this summer and Torres could provide both a short and long-term answer to that problem.

Torres on Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal.

Torres was a part of Villarreal’s defence on Thursday night in their Europa League semi-final first leg win over Arsenal.

Unai Emery’s side take a narrow 2-1 advantage into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, it could have been so much better for the Spanish side who were 2-0 up against the 10 men of Arsenal, after midfielder Dani Ceballos was shown a second yellow card.

However, a Pepe penalty gave Mikel Arteta’s men a vital away goal, leaving the tie on a knife-edge heading into the return game.

“They escaped alive. It’s clear that we’ve won and it’s a good result, but seeing how the game went we should have killed them,” Torres said after the game.

“I can’t explain what’s happened. We’ve had clear chances. They’ve found a penalty that I haven’t seen, but I know my feet were still.”

Read More About: man united transfer, Manchester United, villarreal