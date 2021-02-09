Man United’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad has been moved

Share and Enjoy !

“The match against Manchester United will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 18 at 18:55.”

UEFA have confirmed that the round of 32 first leg game between Real Sociedad and Manchester United will now take place next week at the Juventus stadium, Turin.

Real Sociedad Statement

Real Sociedad released a statement on their website announcing the change of venue with UEFA confirming the news shortly after.

“The first leg of the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League that Real was to host on the 18th of February against Manchester United at the Reale Arena has been changed,” the statement read.

“The ban from entering Spain of flights from the United Kingdom until February 16th and the uncertainty that this ban could be extended over time has led to the decision to play the match in a different setting.”

Juventus stadium.

After consultation with UEFA, Juventus and Manchester United, it was decided that the game would be played in Turin next Thursday.

“In this way, with the agreements with UEFA and Juventus FC, and once the permission of the Italian government has been obtained, the match against Manchester United will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 18 at 18:55,” the statement continued.

“Real Sociedad regrets the inconveniences that this situation can generate in the sectors affected by this change of scenery and, in turn, wishes to thank Juventus FC for the facilities offered to host the match.”

Amad Diallo.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are back in action tonight as they host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

After impressing for the Under-23 side, Amad Diallo is expected to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad this evening and could make his full debut for the senior team.

The 18-year-old was bought for a fee that could go up to £37m from Serie A side Atalanta and joined up with his new team last month.

