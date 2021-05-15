Arambarris has a rumoured €25 million release clause.

According to reports, Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri.

United have been linked with a number of players as potential transfers this summer.

Manchester United transfer talks with Mauro Arambarri.

Man United are believed to have contacted Arambarri’s representatives, looking into a potential summer move.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, the Red Devils are one of a number of European clubs who are monitoring the 25-year-old.

Despite the interest from other clubs, the Premier League giants are believed to be the front-runners to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

The report claims that United potentially see the Uruguayan linking up well with star player Bruno Fernandes.

He has a reported €25 million release clause but Getafe could be willing to accept a less offer for the midfielder.

Mauro Arambarri Getafe.

Arambarri has enjoyed a successful spell at the La Liga side since joining in 2017. His impressive form saw him handed his international debut with Uruguay in October 2020.

This season he has made 33 league appearances, scoring three goals and picking up 10 yellow cards.

Solskjaer is keen to add to his options at midfield, as the likes of Fred and summer transfer signing Donny van de Beek have struggled at times this season.

Van de Beek in particular hasn’t made the impact United fans would have hoped for this season, making just two Premier League starts so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer United.

Solskjaer came into this season with high expectations but United were beaten 6-1 at home to Tottenham early on, which raised doubts about the former Old Trafford star’s future.

However, after a tough start, the Norwegian has largely proved his doubters wrong this season, with United second in the league and preparing for the Europa League final.

Nevertheless, he will be expected to seal his first trophy as a manager in Gdansk later this month and – with a few additions in the summer – challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season.

