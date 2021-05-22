Manchester United transfer news.

Latest Manchester United transfer news – the club are planning to prise Kingsley Coman away from Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘talks’ with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are planning to meet Coman’s reported £200,000-a-week wage demands while Ronaldo is ‘closer than ever’ to making a return to Old Trafford.

Man United Kingsley Coman.

Manchester United are planning to make an offer to Bayern’s tricky winger, which will include matching his high wage demands.

Coman’s contract expires in 2023 and it is believed that the German club are struggling to offer what the 24-year-old’s representatives are expecting in terms of wages.

United have struggled to fill the right-hand side of their attack this season, with Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford deputising in that position from time-to-time.

Now, according to German sport outlet SportBILD, United are prepared to match Coman’s demands of £10m per year.

Man United Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, an Old Trafford reunion with Ronaldo is reportedly ‘closer than ever’ as the legendary striker looks set to leave Juventus.

The ‘Old Lady’ go into the final game of the Serie A season one point outside of the Champions League places and the 36-year-old is believed to want to continue playing in Europe’s premier competition.

Spanish newspaper AS are reporting that there is ‘absolutely no chance’ that Ronaldo will stay in Turin without Champions League football next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘talks’ with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The same report also states that Ronaldo has spoken to manager Solskjaer regarding a fairytale return to Manchester.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner is believed to be ‘closer than ever’ to sealing an unlikely return to a club where he enjoyed tremendous success under Alex Ferguson.

During his seven-year spell in England, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League before joining Real Madrid for a then-world record fee.

Juventus are seemingly prepared to let their star man go, if they fail to make the top-four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man United transfers.

Man United have also been linked with a host of other names in recent weeks, including England internationals Declan Rice and Harry Kane.

Solskjaer spoke recently about United’s targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

“I hope we are going to strengthen with two or three players, we definitely need to challenge higher up in the table and we’re still too far behind to think it will just come by itself,” the Norwegian told reporters.

“We’re not where we aim to be, we’ve got ambitions to move one place further up.”

