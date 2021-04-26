Manchester United reportedly targeting 35-year-old goalkeeper as back-up

Tom Heaton will be a free agent in the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 35-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is out of contract with Aston Villa in the summer.

Heaton has lost his place as the first-choice keeper at Villa to the impressive Emi Martinez, who has been one of the club’s most consistent performers this season.

Tom Heaton to Manchester United.

According to The Sun, United could be set for a shock transfer move for the former Burnley keeper, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring in an experienced back-up keeper.

Heaton was a youth keeper at Old Trafford from 2005 until 2010, although he never managed to make an appearance for the first-team under Alex Ferguson.

The new keeper would have to be happy with a place on the bench but also have the ability to step up into the first team in case of injuries or suspensions.

Sam Johnstone United.

This could potentially rule out West Brom’s Sam Johnstone who is still reportedly United’s number one target.

The 28-year-old was also a youth goalkeeper at United but never made a first-team appearance between 2011 and 2018 despite a few successful loan spells.

It is thought that Johnston would want to play regularly which could open the door for Heaton.

Number one spot.

The Man United goalkeeping situation has been one of the main talking points this season with the previous number one David De Gea and Dean Henderson competing for the position.

De Gea began the season as number one, starting 24 of United’s first 26 Premier League games, with Henderson playing in the cup competitions.

However, those roles have been reversed in recent weeks with the former Sheffield United loanee playing the last six games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Despite one or two nervy moments, Henderson has looked relatively assured which could see the Spaniard leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Sergio Romero is currently the third choice goalkeeper at United.

LOI Arena.

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 5 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Celtic, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul Byrne gave Con and Conan an incredibly raw account of the many highs and lows of his football career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at [email protected].

Read More About: Manchester United, tom heaton