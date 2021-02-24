Every Premier League-winning team has been ranked against each other from the strongest to the weakest – with Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winning side ranked 26th out of 28.

The new ranking, created by GQ, ranked every title-winning team from Manchester United in 1992/1993 to Liverpool in 2019/20.

Manchester United 1999.

Manchester United’s treble-winning 1998/99 side were ranked 26th out of 28 teams.

“There will be plenty who balk at the lowly status of the treble winners,” GC Magazine said.

Nevertheless, the list was solely based on the Premier League season and just 79 points were enough to win the title on the final day – one point clear of rivals Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s 2017/18 side earned top spot in the ranking thanks to their record-breaking 100-point total – and were nicknamed the ‘Centurions’ as a result.

Just missing out in second place were Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team from 2019/20 – who dominated the Premier League and incredibly won 26 of their first 27 games.

However, the slight dip in form after the post-lockdown resumption seems to have tipped the title in favour of Manchester City.

Next on the list is Man City in 2018/19 followed by three Chelsea teams: Jose Mourinho’s 2004/05 side in fourth, Antonio Conte’s 2016/17 team in fifth and Mourinho’s 2005/06 Blues back in sixth.

Many Manchester United fans won’t be happy as their highest team is in seventh. That would be Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1993/94 who went on to win the double.

Despite being the only Premier League side in history to go unbeaten during a season, Arsenal’s 2003/04 Invincibles are back in eighth. GQ point out that this is mainly due to their 12 draws that season.

GQ Magazine – Premier League champions

GQ Magazine explained how they went about ranking each of the Premier League champions and explained some of their decisions.

“This is not simply an exercise in tallying up the number of points each team got in their title-winning season,” GQ said.

“Of course, the wins, losses and draws are hugely significant in the rankings, but there’s more to it than that.

“Things such as dominance, swagger, goals scored, goals conceded, the strength of the opposition, the extent of the season’s superiority and the pressure of the situation must all be taken into account.”