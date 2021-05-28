It’s looking like a busy summer of activity for Manchester United.

Here is the latest Man United transfer news, including the up-to-date developments on the Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Pau Torres potential deals.

United suffered a disappointing Europa League final defeat to Villarreal and will be keen to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window, as they look to mount a title challenge next season.

Man United transfer news – Jadon Sancho.

Man United are still in talks with Borrusia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho’s representatives over a potential summer move.

According to Sky Sports, “United represents the most realistic destination” for the English winger, after last year’s failed transfer bid.

United have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old during the last negotiations, so agreeing a transfer fee with Dortmund is the only thing stopping the deal from happening.

While the German club are willing to listen to offers for their highly-rated youngster, they haven’t revealed what price they want to sell at.

However, it is believed that the winger could be available for around £80m, which is less than the £108m they demanded last time out.

Man United transfer news – Declan Rice.

According to The Standard, Man United are looking to outbid Chelsea to secure the signature of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice has impressed with his consistent performances this season, and his ill-timed injury potentially cost the Hammers Champions League qualification for next season, considering they finished just two points outside the top-four places.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made the 22-year-old his top priority signing, but the two London clubs could not agree a fee.

Despite Lampard’s departure, new manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to secure the signing of Rice this summer.

However, Man United are reportedly monitoring the situation and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to swoop in for the England midfielder.

Man United transfer news – Pau Torres.

Villarreal’s centre-back Pau Torres impressed in the Europa League final with another dominant display in defence.

The Spanish defender has seemingly taken Sergio Ramos’ spot in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad and is highly-thought of in his home country.

Man United have been linked with a transfer move for Torres throughout the season, with the club knowingly looking for a permanent partner for Harry Maguire in the heart of the United defence.

The 24-year-old could be available for reported £55m, with the Old Trafford club believed to be considering making a move.

