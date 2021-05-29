“Regarding my future, it’s certain that I will perhaps have to change clubs this summer.”

Man United transfer news as Sevilla defender Jules Kounde revealed to reporters he may leave the Spanish club this summer in order to fulfil his personal ambitions.

Kounde has been monitored closely by a number of Premier League clubs including Man United and recently received his first France call-up ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Jules Kounde Man United transfer news.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for Sevilla this season, playing in 34 La Liga matches as his side secured Champions League football next season, finishing just two points behind third-placed Barcelona.

The centre-back was asked about his club future at a national team press conference and revealed he is weighing up a move to a bigger club.

“Regarding my future, it’s certain that I will perhaps have to change clubs this summer,” Kounde told reporters.

“But nothing has been finalised yet. I have not decided anything. My goal is to play for a big club, to try to always progress and to win trophies.

“It’s true that I might have to move but that’s not relevant today.”

Man United eye transfer move for Jules Kounde.

According to The Sun, Man United are eyeing up a move for Kounde, as a potential long-term partner for captain Harry Maguire.

With Victor Lindelof and Ericc Bailly struggling for consistency, and given Kounde’s age-profile, the former Bordeaux player could be a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, reports in Spain have claimed hat Chelsea are in pole position to sign the highly-rated defender this summer, with Arsenal also believed to be interested.

Kounde is believed to have a release clause somewhere in the region of £69m which, at the moment, neither Chelsea, Arsenal or Man United are prepared to meet.

Nevertheless, with Sevilla reportedly not willing to negotiate, this transfer saga could rumble on throughout the summer.

Jules Kounde on Champions League football.

“I would say that perhaps when I arrived at Sevilla and started playing more and more and also with the arrival of the Champions League,” Kounde added when asked about a potential transfer move.

“It has always been something in my head. I have always believed in it, I have always worked for it. To have it.

“That objective in the sights meant that I was able to have the performances I did at Sevilla.

“Also thanks to this club that helped me a lot and my team-mates who always pushed me.”

