Manchester United are reportedly holding talks with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane about a transfer, as his future at the Bernabeu remains in doubt.

Varane was wanted by United 10 years ago and they are once again looking to sign him, as their search for a centre-back partner to club captain Harry Maguire continues.

Raphael Varane to Man United transfer talks.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that Man United are one of a number of clubs, including Liverpool, who are holding talks with Varane’s camp, as the French international approaches the last year of his Madrid contract.

Sources say that the club are expected to go “all out” for a new centre-back.

The club’s director of football negotiations Matt Judge is holding discussions to work out if a deal to bring Varane to Old Trafford is a possibility.

The MEN are reporting that many clubs are waiting for the 28-year-old to become available on a free next summer but club president Florentino Perez is eager to get a fee for the defender this summer.

If he was to leave in the upcoming transfer window, the fee Madrid are prepared to sell Varane at is believed to be in the region of £60m.

Raphael Varane’s Real Madrid contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have conceded 42 goals in the Premier League this season.

The club wants to bring an experienced partner for Maguire, as Lindelof and Bailly are seemingly considered to be below the level required.

Madrid have reportedly promised the club captaincy to Varane if he renews his contract but the highly-rated centre-back is holding out for an increase in salary.

He believes there is a disparity between what some of his teammates are on and what he is currently being offered.

It is widely reported that United target players in the 23-28 age bracket, although they have moved to a more younger approach in the last couple of transfer windows.

Nevertheless, Varane falls into that bracket and brings with him a wealth of experience.

During his decade at Real Madrid, Varane has won four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and four Club World Cups.

The defender started all seven of France’s matches in their 2018 World Cup win.

