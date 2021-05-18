Mendes’ agent is “expected in Manchester today” for talks.

Manchester United have reportedly opened transfer talks to sign Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated teenage defender Nuno Mendes.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the £52 million-rated left-back but Man United have stolen a march in the race for his signature ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been a key figure for Sporting Lisbon this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions.

The Portuguese side won the title for the first time in almost 20 years this season, with Mendes a consistent figure in their defence.

He has a release clause of around £61m in his contract but Sporting value him at around £52m so would be willing to accept a lower fee for the defender, as they are currently struggling financially despite their league title.

Man United signed Alex Telles from Porto last summer for a fee of around £13m but the Brazilian has failed to impress, with Brandon Williams also providing back-up in that position.

In fact, Man United signing Mendes could spell the end of Williams’ time at Old Trafford given how far down the pecking order he would go.

City probably need the Portuguese international more, with Aleksander Zinchenko, Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo all filling in the left-back role throughout the season.

However, the Sun claim United have made the first move for Mendes by opening talks with Sporting and the player’s representatives.

Mendes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, also represents Bruno Fernandes and Man United have a good relationship with both the agent and Sporting.

A Bola are also reporting that Pinho is expected to be in Manchester today for talks primarily to discuss Fernandes with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, most likely a new long-term contract, but that Mendes could also be discussed.

Man United signed Fernandes for around £47m in January 2020, while they’ve worked with the club in the past on deals including Marcos Rojo, Luis Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is unlikely much progress will be made in the short term, with Lisbon keen to find out if Mendes makes it into Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad, which could see his value rise further if he plays at the tournament.

Mendes was included in the national senior squad for the first time in March and has made three international caps.

