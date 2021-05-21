“I will decide about my destination myself. You will be the first to know.”

Details of Manchester United’s Memphis Depay contract clause have been reported as Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked to the Dutch footballer with a transfer move from Lyon this summer.

Depay left United in 2017 to join the French side, having struggled to adapt to English football during his time in Manchester.

Manchester United Memphis Depay contract clause.

Manchester United have installed a buyback clause and a sell-on fee in Memphis Depay’s contract at Lyon.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old, while Liverpool are also considering a bid for Depay, according to Marca.

The Netherlands international will see his contract expire at the end of the season after spending the last four years in France.

During his time in Ligue 1, he has made 137 league appearances, scoring 62 goals.

Memphis Depay Manchester United.

Despite having the buyback clause in place, it is believed that United are focusing their transfer moves elsewhere, with the likes of Jadon Sancho a possibility.

This means that if Barcelona and Lyon were to agree an amount, the Premier League giants would get a selling-on fee.

However, with Depay out of contract in the summer, this is highly unlikely, meaning United will probably not see any return for the contract clause put in place.

Depay struggled at United with Jose Mourinho in charge and he was sold to Lyon for £17m, which could potentially rise to £22m.

Memphis Depay Lyon transfer.

Depay has revealed on social media that he is speaking to clubs without agents, something players like Kevin De Bruyne have also done.

“It is time for me to take control of my career,” Depay said on Twitter.

“As I have come to a point where I need to make important choices about my future, I have decided to negotiate my future deals together with my team of trusted confidants, backed by legal experts.

“I will decide about my destination myself. You will be the first to know.”

