Haaland has attracted the interest of Europe’s top clubs.

According to reports, Manchester United are making Erling Haaland their number one transfer target but may wait until next year to activate his £65 million release clause.

United have been linked with a summer move for the Norwegian striker but he could prove too costly to get a deal done this year.

Erling Haaland Manchester United.

According to Eurosport, Man United football director John Murtough is determined to go all out in order to secure the signing of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

With Dortmund currently one point outside the Champions League places with three league games to go in the Bundesliga, the 20-year-old may be forced to move if he wants to play in Europe’s premier competition next season.

If they do miss out on Champions League qualification, Dortmund could be looking for upwards of £130 million. With the player’s agent also looking for a chunk of the fee, and Haaland’s own wage demands, it could prove to be a very expensive deal.

Haaland’s contract clause.

If Dortmund decide to hang on to their most-prized asset, his price tag will drop to around £65 million next year due to a clause in his contract.

This may see clubs like United decide to hold off for another year before securing his signature.

The decision ultimately rests with the Bundesliga side, with agent Mino Raiola and Haaland’s dad reportedly meeting with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Liverpool earlier this month.

Dortmund’s sporting director.

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc was recently asked about the two meetings with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“Yesterday I spoke to Mino Raiola,” Zorc told Sport1.

“We’ve made our intentions very clear. No problem when Alfie and Mino want to take a sunbath on the Mediterranean Sea.

“I am relaxed because I know what we want.”

Haaland has scored 37 goals and contributed 11 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions this season.

