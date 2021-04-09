Rabiot joined Juventus from PSG in the summer of 2019 and has made 25 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals.

According to reports, Manchester United are willing to offer Donny van de Beek to Juventus as part of a summer swap deal for Adrien Rabiot.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled to make a positive impact since his move from Ajax and it looks like United could be set to cut their losses by using the 23-year-old as a makeweight as part of a deal to bring in Rabiot.

Van de Beek has played only 319 minutes in the Premier League this season, scoring just one goal in that time.

The Dutchman has largely been used as a substitute this season with Bruno Fernandes continuing his run of fantastic form from the second half of last season to keep his place in the side.

With Fernandes already at the club, Van de Beek’s arrival was a surprising summer signing and unfortunately for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he hasn’t been able to get the two attacking midfielders into his regular starting line-up.

Juventus, who were already looking at the young midfielder before his move to Old Trafford, are reportedly interested again.

According to Tuttosport, United are now ready to offer Van de Beek to the Turin club in an effort to sign Rabiot.

The French midfielder joined Juventus from PSG in the summer of 2019 and has made 25 Serie A appearances this season, scoring two goals. Solskjaer is reportedly interested in signing the 26-year-old.

I’m baffled by what’s happening with him. He must be really low. https://t.co/8bGnrQISAx — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

United legend Gary Neville took part in a Twitter Q & A on Friday where he answered a number of questions from his followers.

He was asked about Van de Beek’s treatment since joining Man United last summer.

“I’m baffled by what’s happening with him. He must be really low,” Neville tweeted.

