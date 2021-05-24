It is a “situation that staff” at United are currently “monitoring”.

Manchester United are reportedly “exploring” a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer this summer after he was sensationally dropped for Juventus’ crucial final game of the season.

Juventus sealed Champions League football on the last day, winning 4-1 away to Bologna while Napoli could only draw 1-1 at home to Verona.

The Old Lady went into the day one point behind Gennaro Guttuso’s side but dramatically overturned the deficit to secure a top-four finish.

However, their 4-1 victory came without their star man featuring as Ronaldo was an unused substitute.

With no injury cited, it is believed that the former Man United forward is unhappy with the direction the club is going under Andrea Pirlo, after a last-16 exit in the Champions League to FC Porto and a failed title challenge this season.

And according to a new report in The Athletic, United could be looking at bringing back Ronaldo to Old Trafford, over a decade after he last played for the club under Alex Ferguson.

The report claims that “agents connected to Juventus are insisting their star man “could genuinely” leave in the summer after a frustrating spell in Turin.

It is a “situation that staff” at United are currently “monitoring” and even though Pirlo’s side secured Champions League qualification once again, Ronaldo is still “considering his options”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo “still in touch”.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “is still in touch” with his former United teammate and has even used him to provide a character reference for Bruno Fernandes, before making the decision to sign Ronaldo’s Portuguese teammate last January.

The Norwegian would “not hesitate to sanction the re-signing of the 36-year-old if the financials stack up”, even though it would make Ronaldo the highest earner at the club, despite his age.

David De Gea currently has that title but has struggled at times this season, with Dean Henderson deputising regularly for Solskjaer’s side.

United head into Wednesday’s Europa League final as favourites to win their first trophy since their 2017 victory in the same competition under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

